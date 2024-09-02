Orlando Labor Day Weather Forecast: Showers and thunderstorms this afternoon

Keep the umbrella, rain jacket, and rain boots on hand as afternoon showers and thunderstorms are possible in Central Florida on this Labor Day.

Afternoon highs should be in the upper 80s and 90s across Central Florida.

Monday afternoon – between noon and 8 p.m. – showers and thunderstorms are possible across much of Central Florida, though the best chances for activity are between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. These storms will be capable of heavy rainfall, gusty winds, cloud-to-ground lightning, local flooding, ponding on roadways, and reduced visibility.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

Our pattern this week will be a wet one. A southeasterly flow will help usher in moisture-rich, tropical air into Central Florida. This will lead to more folks getting in on the heavier rainfall.