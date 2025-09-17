Orlando weather: High chance of afternoon showers and storms to bring heavy downpours

The Brief There is a 50% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms on Wednesday. The best chances of rain will take place along and southeast of the Interstate 4 corridor. Temperatures will be in the 80s and certainly muggier than what we felt earlier this week.



A few coastal showers are expected across Centra Florida to kick off Wednesday morning, with an increased probability of scattered storms in the afternoon.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

We'll expect about a 50% chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms, with heavy rain and downpours likely for those who are caught in these hit-or-miss storms. The best chances of rain will take place along and southeast of the Interstate 4 corridor.

Temperatures will be warm and certainly muggier than what we felt earlier this week. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid-80s near the coast and upper-80s further inland.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

A few lingering showers are possible overnight and into the predawn hours of Thursday morning.

Temperatures will fall into the low-and-middle-70s for lows.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

We'll see another brief dose of slightly lower moisture levels for Thursday and Friday.

This will lead to fewer chances of rain and storms at the end of the work week. The best chances look to hug areas along the East Coast. Otherwise, much higher chances of showers and storms will be confined to areas a bit further to our south and east for the end of the work week.

For the weekend, humidity returns, and so will the higher chances of rain and storms. This will be due to an influx of moisture, at levels which are more typical for this time of year. It won't be a complete washout, but scattered rounds of rain and storms could certainly impact plans you have during the afternoon hours for Saturday and Sunday.