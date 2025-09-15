Orlando weather: Cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels with plenty of sunshine

The Brief Cooler temperatures and lower humidity levels are expected on Monday across Central Florida. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s near the coast and closer to the upper 80s for inland areas. Skies will be partly to mostly clear for much of the day, allowing for a good amount of sunshine.



Our workweek is kicking off with fall-like temperatures and lower humidity levels across Central Florida. A good amount of sunshine is expected, but a few afternoon showers could be possible.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

We're off to a pleasant start to the work week across Central Florida with temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

Drier air remains in place, and you'll notice the difference as you make your way out the door. Humidity levels will be much more manageable not only this morning but also throughout this afternoon. Afternoon highs will reach the mid 80s near the coast and closer to the upper 80s for inland areas.

Skies will be partly to mostly clear for much of the day, allowing for a good amount of sunshine. That being said, we can't rule out a few isolated downpours and storms. We only have a 20% chance of rain, especially near the coast and possibly into Osceola and Seminole counties for this afternoon.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Low humidity and pleasant temperatures will continue into overnight. Temperatures will be dipping down into the upper-60s and low-70s for morning lows.

What will the weather look like this week?

Looking Ahead:

Tuesday's forecast will be similar to Monday's, with more comfortable humidity levels and low chances of rain.

Showers on Tuesday will be few and far between, at only a 20% chance once again.

As we head into the end of the week, we swing back into a pattern that feels more typical of this time of year. This means moisture levels will pick back up, leading to higher humidity and ultimately higher chances of rain.