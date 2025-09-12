Orlando weather: Mostly dry with scattered afternoon showers and storms on the way

The Brief It will be mostly dry to kick off Friday morning in Central Florida. A few scattered hit-and-miss storms and showers are expected to develop this afternoon. Any lingering showers downpours will come to an end after sunset, and lows will dip down into the low-and-mid-70s.



Although Friday morning is starting off with mostly dry conditions in Central Florida, a few hit-and-miss storms and showers are expected to take shape in the afternoon.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a look ahead to the weekend forecast.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

We're off to a mostly dry start to our morning in Central Florida with a few isolated downpours taking shape across southern sections of Brevard County.

Higher chances of showers and a few storms will exist this afternoon. However, they will be very scattered to hit-and-miss.

If you're heading out to any Friday night football games, there could be a few lingering showers and maybe a storm or two that could impact playtime. It's a good idea to bring an umbrella or rain jacket just in case.

The bright side of the forecast is that we'll still expect to see a decent amount of sunshine during breaks in the rain. Plus, humidity levels will be manageable overall as highs reach the mid-to-upper 80s this afternoon.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Any lingering showers or downpours will come to an end after sunset and as we head into the overnight.

Temperatures will feel more comfortable due to lower humidity levels, and lows will dip down into the low-and-mid-70s. A few isolated areas could even make a run for the upper-60s, as well.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking Ahead:

For this weekend, dewpoints and humidity levels will keep dropping, and so will our chances of rain.

While we can't completely rule out a few showers, the majority of us will have a good amount of dry time and sunshine to capitalize on.

Temperatures will be a little below average too, with highs around the mid-to-upper-80s through the weekend.

By early next week, we will see subtle signs of warmer temperatures and gradually higher chances of rain.