Orlando weather: Rain chances, dewpoint, humidity begin to drop following rainy week

The Brief Lower rain chances, dewpoint and humidity are expected on Thursday across Central Florida. There will only be a 30% chance of rain, mainly near the coast of Brevard and Volusia counties. High temperatures will climb into the mid-and-upper-80s this afternoon.



The rain that has plagued the Central Florida area for the last several days will finally clear up a bit on Thursday, which will mark the beginning of a much drier and almost fall-like stretch as we head into the weekend.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week and the weekend.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

We're already off to a better start for the day across Central Florida.

Dewpoints are only in the upper-60s for most of the region, which is giving way to a more comfortable start to the day.

The front that has been pestering us all week long will continue to slowly sink south. This means the drier air on the northern side of the front will creep into much of Central Florida. This will ultimately lead to noticeably lower chances of rain today at only 30%, mainly near the coast of Brevard and Volusia counties.

We'll certainly have more opportunity for sunshine today, as well. Highs will climb into the mid-and-upper-80s this afternoon.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Any lingering showers or downpours will come to an end as we head into the overnight.

Temperatures will feel more comfortable due to lower humidity levels, and lows will dip down into the low-and-mid-70s. A few isolated areas could make a run into the upper-60s, as well.

What will the weather look like the rest of the week?

Looking Ahead:

As we head into the weekend, dewpoints and humidity levels will keep dropping, and so will our chances of rain.

While we can't completely rule out a few showers, the majority of us will have a good amount of dry time and sunshine to capitalize on.

Temperatures will be a little below average too, with highs around the mid-to-upper-80s through the weekend.

By early next week, we will see subtle signs of warmer temperatures and slightly better chances of rain.