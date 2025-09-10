Orlando weather: Rounds of heavy rain, flash flooding, strong rip currents expected through evening

The Brief Heavy rain, flash flooding and strong rip currents are expected on Wednesday. The best chances of rain will be this afternoon and evening, peaking at a 70% chance. Temperatures will stay below normal, with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper-80s.



Rounds of heavy rain will continue to soak Central Florida on Wednesday, resulting in the risk of flash flooding and strong rip currents.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, as well as a look ahead to the rest of the week.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Even though there will be slightly lower chances of rain on Wednesday versus Tuesday, more rounds of heavy rain will be likely.

CLICK TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX LOCAL APP

The best chances of rain will be this afternoon and evening, peaking at a 70% chance.

With the amount of rain that has fallen already, the ground is very saturated. This means we could see more instances of flooding and flash flooding, especially in those areas where multiple inches of rain have already been recorded. There will also be a high rip current risk across our local beaches.

Temperatures will stay below normal, with highs only reaching the mid-to-upper-80s.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Scattered showers and storms will continue into Wednesday evening.

Well into the overnight, these will gradually fade, leaving us with a few isolated showers and downpours before sunrise.

What will the weather look like the rest of the weekend?

Looking Ahead:

We'll finally begin to see a bit of a reprieve from the wet and soaking weather as we head into the end of the work week and this weekend.

SIGN-UP FOR FOX 35'S BREAKING NEWS, DAILY NEWS NEWSLETTERS

Drier air will gradually filter into the region, meaning lower chances of rain and a break from this stretch of unsettled weather.

Temperatures will be a little below average too, with highs around the mid-to-upper-80s through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday look to be beautiful days with only around a 20–30% chance of a few isolated downpours and storms.

Tracking the tropics

Big picture view:

In the Atlantic basin, things are pindrop quiet with nothing expected over the next seven days.

What is traditionally one of the most active times of the year is very calm right now, but a lot of hurricane season remains. Things still look to become more active by later this month and in October.