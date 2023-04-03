Today's high: 91 degrees

Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect a hot afternoon on this Monday here in Central Florida. Highs hit in the lower 90s inland, mixed 80s along the beaches. A few afternoon showers and storms will be possible today.

Rain develops mainly after 2-3pm with coverage at 30-40% but the coverage area looks rather small. Our Northern Counties will likely stay dry. The Eastern Counties will have the best opportunities for some rain-doesn't look like a whole lot but, at least it's something.

BEACHES: The beaches look great today before 3pm. Showers and storms will return to some areas along the coast. Heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds will accompany some of the stronger storms. Rain chances hold in the 30-40% range.

Skies will be mixed with sun and clouds, Southeast seabreeze for the afternoon. surf is in the 1-2' range as a mixed swell dribbles into the local surf zone.

THEME PARKS: More toasty weather for the parks with highs nearing 90 degrees. Rain chances possible after 2-3pm with coverage in the 20-30% range at max.

OUTLOOK: After today-dry weather continues with hot temps in the 90s likely.

Next best rain chance arrives Easter weekend with chances (this far out) at 20-30%.