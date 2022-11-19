Orlando weather forecast: Rain chances rise in Central Florida for Thanksgiving week

We're counting down to the Thanksgiving holiday and the weather in Central Florida leading up to Turkey Day is looking a bit questionable.

While we'll see some cooler nights this week, higher rain chances are in the forecast. Will it clear out in time to eat your Thanksgiving dinner outdoors? FOX 35 Storm Team Meteorologist Ian Cassette has a look at the forecast in the video above.

Today's high: 73 degrees

Tonight's low: 58 degrees

Rain: Dry Saturday with rising rain chances Sunday

Main weather concerns:

A north wind will keep temperatures cooler than average this weekend, especially Sunday. We'll remain dry Saturday, but showers will increase Sunday morning with likely chances in the afternoon.

BEACHES:

Partly cloudy skies today. Gusty north winds will keep it cool n' breezy. Surf remains in the 2-3' range. There is a moderate rip current risk. Waves could get choppy as surf roughens over the next few days.

THEME PARKS:

Beautiful day for the theme parks today. Expect partly cloudy skies with dry conditions. Highs top out near 74.

OUTLOOK:

Sunday's rain event kicks off our active pattern. Up and down rain chances are expected through midweek. Best coverage will be Tuesday and Wednesday with a system coming out of the Gulf. It will also be plenty breezy! Rain chances should be lower by Thanksgiving.

TROPICS:

The tropics are calm with no activity expected within the next five days. The hurricane season continues until November 30th.

