Orlando weather forecast: Another warm one with a few showers rolling into Central Florida

Today's high: 86 degrees

Tonight's low: 70 degrees

Rain: 30% Mainly on the Eastern Peninsula and adjacent coastal areas-20% in our West/Northwest Counties up in FOX 51 land.

Main weather concerns:

Another warm day across Central Florida with skies featuring a mix of sun & clouds. Rain chances are in the 30% range with the best chances in the Eastern viewing areas, lower coverage at 20% to the West. Expect the rain to pop-up after 2pm in most locations. Afternoon highs in the mid 80s across the interior and closer to 80 along the beaches. You can expect a mix of sun and clouds along with an eventual onshore breeze from the northeast. Passing showers are possible.

Rain chances hold in the 20-30% range mainly after 2pm.The rip current risk has been elevated to high. Make sure to swim near an open lifeguard stand. Surf is in the waist to chest high range with plenty of northeast swell in the water again on this Wednesday. Local winds will rotate around to the Northeast at 5-10mph adding a bit of texture to the incoming swell.

THEME PARKS:

The theme parks will feature lots of sunshine with a high near 86. Rain chances are in the 30% range mainly after 2pm.

OUTLOOK:

Behind the weak, departing front, expect cooler temps and breezy northeast winds on Thursday and Friday.

Rain chances fall off heading into the weekend with the exception being a few coastal showers. Low-mid 80s for the weekend. Wetter and potentially windy by early next week as low pressure courses through the Bahamas and possibly closer to Florida.

TROPICS:

The FOX 35 Storm Team is monitoring tropical storm Lisa down in the Caribbean, nearing Belize currently. Tropical Storm Martin is located over the distant North Atlantic, no threat to land. Longer term, an area of low pressure could develop over the Bahamas early next week, possibly bringing wind and rain impacts to Florida during that time.

Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM for the latest, hurricane season remains in play until November 30th.