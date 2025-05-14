Orlando weather: Mostly sunny, seasonable Wednesday ahead of weekend heat wave
What will the weather look like today?
What to expect:
ORLANDO, Fla. - A mostly sunny and seasonable day is in the works for our Wednesday across Central Florida. Temperatures will be fairly typical for this time of year, with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s.
What will the weather look like tonight?
Mostly clear skies return overnight. Temperatures will be mild overall, as lows fall into the upper 60s and low 70s.
Florida heat wave
Looking ahead:
A strong ridge of high pressure will build into the region in the coming days, helping to crank up temperatures in a big way. Hot and dry weather will be taking shape for the next several days, without a shift in the pattern until roughly middle to late parts of next week.
Highs by this weekend will be soaring well into mid 90s, with this trend stretching into Monday and Tuesday of next week. With the amount of outdoor events taking place this weekend, it's important to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated as much as possible.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on May 14, 2025.