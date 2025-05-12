Orlando weather: Showers, strong storms possible on Monday; See timeline, potential storm impacts

The Brief Central Florida can expect another round of showers and storms on Monday. With more "wind energy", all forms of severe weather will be on the table. This includes hail and gusty winds, as well as a brief tornado or two.



Monday is a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day as Central Florida braces for another round of showers and storms. Here's what you need to know.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

The workweek is starting off on an unsettled note thanks to a storm system on the approach. We started the morning with widespread heavy rain, and we're going to see another round this afternoon.

As this area of low pressure continues to work eastbound, widespread showers and storms will move in. The atmosphere will be more dynamic, which could help make for a few stronger storms.

Main weather threats

With more "wind energy", all forms of severe weather will be on the table. This includes hail and gusty winds, as well as a brief tornado or two.

The question mark is, will we be able to destabilize the atmosphere? If we don't get much sunshine, the atmosphere will remain stable, keeping the severe weather threat minimal.

It is an Impact Day so be sure to keep tabs on that FOX 35 Storm Team App. With the clouds and rain around, it is looking cooler, with highs closer to 80°.

Overnight, showers and storms will start to taper off with lows dipping back into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Tuesday is looking much drier as a whole, but I don't think we'll be completely rain-free. An isolated storm or shower is possible as this upper-level area of low pressure is essentially overhead. Most will stay dry though.

High temperatures look to rebound back into the middle and upper 80s under a mix of clouds and sunshine. Partly cloudy conditions are on the docket Tuesday night as lows fall back into the middle and upper 60s.

Looking ahead:

This slow-moving upper-low is still spinning across the Southeast on Wednesday, but it'll be lifting away from Central Florida. This could still spark a spotty shower or two but most won't see any rain at all.

Chances are slim, at only 10%. The drier trend continues late week as a ridge of high pressure builds across the Southeast.

That means more warmth and more sun for Central Florida. Highs surge back up to close to 90° Thursday along with plenty of sunshine. The trend of heat and abundant sun prevails into next weekend.

Highs surge back up into the lower 90s on Friday with temps topping out in the middle to potentially even upper 90s by Saturday.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

