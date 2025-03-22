Orlando weather: Plenty of sunshine, temperatures in the 70s to kick off the weekend

The Brief The weekend weather is kicking off with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s. Going into the night, temperatures will be a bit chillier than normal with the help of a light wind and mainly starry sky. A weak cold front is expected to move into the Sunshine State later in the day on Monday and possibly bring a shower or two.



The weekend weather is kicking off with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

What To Expect :

High pressure is in control of the Peninsula as we kick off the weekend.

It's going to be beautiful across Central Florida, as highs surge back into the middle-and-upper-70s inland.

Near the coast, it'll still be a touch cooler with the help of the water, topping out in the lower-to-middle-70s.

We'll see plenty of sunshine with just a few clouds from time to time.

Lows will still be chillier than normal tonight with the help of light wind and a mainly starry sky.

Overnight readings dip back into the lower-to-middle-40s for our northwest locales. Expect lows near 50 degrees closer to Orlando.

There could be some patchy fog, as well, so be sure to be careful if you're driving early, especially around any lakes.

Cold front on the way next week

What's next:

High pressure continues to slide eastbound into early next week. This allows our next disturbance to move in.

A weak cold front looks to slide into the Sunshine State later on Monday, possibly bringing a stray shower or two.

The front continues to push to the southeast Monday night into Tuesday, keeping that slim chance of rain in the forecast.

A second front looks to work towards us on Wednesday, and this one could also bring a few showers.

Neither of these days are looking like anything close to a washout, but it's something we'll continue to monitor.

Any rain we do get will be helpful as the drought continues to worsen.

Temperature wise, we stay above normal with highs holding in the 80s through next week.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: