TIMELINE: Heat advisory issued in Orlando as index soars to 112 degrees; Afternoon storms possible

The Brief Today: Heat Advisory from 12–7 PM with highs in the mid-90s and feels-like temperatures reaching 108–112°; 40% chance of scattered storms with lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds. Tonight: Warm and muggy with a few lingering showers or storms through midnight; lows in the upper 70s. Looking Ahead: Rain chances increase this weekend as a front moves in, bringing rounds of heavy rain and gradually cooling temperatures to the lower 90s by midweek.



Get ready for another scorcher across Central Florida today! Highs will climb into the mid-90s, but it could feel more like 108–112°, so take those heat advisories seriously.

Here's what we know about today's forecast and what the weather looks like for the remainder of the week.

Heat wave: How hot will it get in Orlando?

What we know:

The heat continues today across Central Florida. Temperatures will be well above normal, with highs in the mid 90s. Feels-like temperatures will reach the 108-112° range.

Heat Advisory map

A Heat Advisory is in place from 12pm-7pm.

Will it rain today?

Hit-and-miss showers and storms will be possible this afternoon, with a 40% chance. Frequent lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds are likely with any storms that develop.

A few lingering showers and storms will be possible through around midnight. We'll stay warm and muggy, lows will fall into the upper 70s.

What to expect:

What will the weather look like for the remainder of the week?

Looking ahead:

Temperatures will remain in the mid-90s this weekend, but rain chances will be on the rise. A front will be moving in from the north as we head into Sunday. It will eventually stall out near the I-10 corridor.

This will help shake us out of this steamy and hot pattern and turn towards a soggier stretch into the new work week.

While the heaviest of the rain looks to set up shop to our northeast, we'll still be seeing and expecting rounds of heavy rain. Temperatures will gradually fall back down to the lower 90s towards middle parts of next week as well, which is more typical for highs this time of year.

