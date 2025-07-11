Orlando weather: Sweltering heat grips Central Florida as afternoon storms return Friday

The Brief Hot and humid Friday with highs in the 90s; feels-like temps up to 106°. Afternoon storms likely between 4–8 PM; 40% chance with gusty winds and heavy rain possible. Stormy pattern continues into the weekend with daily rain chances rising to 60–70%.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Summer-like weather continues for our Friday in Central Florida. Sweltering temperatures along with afternoon showers and storms are on the way as we wrap up the work week.

Temperatures will be above normal, with highs peaking around the mid 90s for inland areas and closer to the low 90s for areas near the coast. Once we factor in our humidity levels, feels-like temperatures will be anywhere from 100°-106°. Be sure to stay hydrated and take plenty of breaks if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time!

Rain and storm chances today will be higher than yesterday, at a 40% chance. A few showers will start to pop up on the radar at around 2-3pm. With the highest chances of the heaviest rain and storms taking place from around 4pm-8pm. A few stronger storms can't be ruled out with gusty winds and heavy rainfall possible.

Showers and storms will slowly fade, with a light shower or two lingering around the midnight hour. These will continue to fade into the very early morning hours. Temperatures will be warm and muggy, especially for areas that see the rain today. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

Daily rounds of afternoon showers and storms are on the way for this weekend and into next week. With tropical moisture at play, rain and storm chances will be on the rise with at least a 60-70% as repeated rounds of heavy rainfall will be likely for many.

There will be dry times during the morning hours, with the best chances of showers and storms happening over the afternoon hours.

Temperatures will remain hot and humid into early next week. Plan for highs to be around normal or even a few degrees hotter as temperatures climb into the low and middle 90s. Once we factor in the elevated humidity levels, feels-like temperatures will hover around the low 100s.