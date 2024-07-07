Orlando weather forecast: Feel like temperatures to reach sweltering 110 degrees Sunday

MONDAY: A fetch of tropical moisture will help fuel better storm chances Monday and in the day ahead this week. It will still be plenty hot with highs well into the 90s inland and low 90s along the coast. Heat index values will climb back to 105-110 during the peak heating of the day so keep cool! Storm chances look most likely by late afternoon and into the evening hours. Expect heavy downpours, gusty winds, and frequently lightning with the stronger of storms.

AT THE BEACH: The Atlantic seabreeze should help some to keep temperatures slightly cooler than those inland. Most of the day should be dry with lots of sunshine. There remains a high rip current risk so swimming is not recommended. Storm chances return late in the day with a peak near sunset.

THIS WEEK: The humidity won't be going anywhere anytime soon, but temperatures will be a couple of degrees lower than what we've seen over the holiday weekend. Daily chances of afternoon showers and storms will bring highs down into the lower 90s throughout this work week.

TROPICS: As of Sunday evening, Beryl remains a tropical storm off the SE Texas coast. It is still expected to get its act together and strengthen into a hurricane tonight before it makes landfall southwest of Houston early Monday morning. The likely landfall site will be somewhere from Corpus Christy to Galveston Bay. Either way, hurricane force winds, dangerous storm surge, and major flooding will be possible. Elsewhere, the tropics remain currently quiet with no expected systems in the next 7 days. Keep with the FOX 35 Storm Team for more updates.