Giant injured bald eagle rescued from side of the road by Volusia County officials

A giant injured bald eagle who was unable to fly and suffering from notable injuries was rescued from the side of the road by Volusia County Animal Services on Tuesday.

Officials said the eagle has now been taken to the Maitland Bird Center to receive further care.

Injured eagle found on side of the road

What we know:

Volusia County Animal Services said they responded to a report of an injured bald eagle around 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 1, on Spring Garden Ranch Road in DeLeon Springs.

The bird was found on the side of the road and was unable to fly, authorities said. Officials said the bird was suffering from notable injuries to its right wing and mouth.

Animal Control Officer Smith pictured with the rescued bald eagle. (Credit: Volusia County Animal Services)

The animal services team said they secured and carefully transported the distressed eagle from the roadway, ensuring it received immediate attention to prevent further injury.

Through collaborative efforts with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Maitland Bird Center was contacted, and they arrived at the scene to transport the bird to their facility for further care.

What we don't know:

FOX 35 has reached out to officials for more information on the incident, including what may have led to the bird's injuries and what its current state of health is.

What they're saying:

"Volusia County urges residents to promptly report any wildlife injuries to the appropriate authorities, helping to ensure the safety and well-being of both the community and its wildlife," Volusia County Animal Services said in a social media post following the rescue.

