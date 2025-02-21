Orlando weather: Cold temperatures, wind and clear skies to start the day; weekend warming on the way

The Brief Today's weather is kicking off with cooler temperatures and clear skies. The chill will feel even colder with the addition of wind. A warm-up is expected to come over the weekend.



Friday is kicking off with cool temperatures and clear skies, with the wind making the day feel even chillier.

The temperatures will start in the low 40s, but it will feel like it's in the 30s with the wind.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Today, you can expect sunny to partly-cloudy conditions, with highs reaching 63 degrees. That's 14 degrees below normal.

There's a high risk of rip currents at the beaches with rough surf, though it'll be too cold for most to venture into the water.

Swimming is definitely not recommended.

However, the weather is looking 95% good to go for SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch this morning.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

What's next:

A warming trend is anticipated over the weekend, with temperatures climbing to the low 70s by Saturday and Sunday.

What will the weather look like next week?

Dig deeper:

Looking ahead to Monday, an upper-level disturbance may bring a 40% chance of light rain.

The rest of the week appears pleasant, with temperatures gradually rising into the mid-to-upper 70s.

