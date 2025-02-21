Orlando weather: Cold temperatures, wind and clear skies to start the day; weekend warming on the way
ORLANDO, Fla. - Friday is kicking off with cool temperatures and clear skies, with the wind making the day feel even chillier.
The temperatures will start in the low 40s, but it will feel like it's in the 30s with the wind.
What will the weather look like today?
What To Expect:
Today, you can expect sunny to partly-cloudy conditions, with highs reaching 63 degrees. That's 14 degrees below normal.
There's a high risk of rip currents at the beaches with rough surf, though it'll be too cold for most to venture into the water.
Swimming is definitely not recommended.
However, the weather is looking 95% good to go for SpaceX's Falcon 9 launch this morning.
What will the weather look like this weekend?
What's next:
A warming trend is anticipated over the weekend, with temperatures climbing to the low 70s by Saturday and Sunday.
What will the weather look like next week?
Dig deeper:
Looking ahead to Monday, an upper-level disturbance may bring a 40% chance of light rain.
The rest of the week appears pleasant, with temperatures gradually rising into the mid-to-upper 70s.
Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast
FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar and Live Weather Cameras
Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below. You can also watch as heavy rain moves across Central Florida on our Live Weather Cameras' page here.
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the FOX 35 Storm Team on Feb. 21, 2025.