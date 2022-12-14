TIMELINE: Powerful winter storm heading toward Florida could bring severe weather, tornadoes

Today's high: 80 degrees

Tonight's low: 65 degrees

Rain: 10%

Main weather concerns:

Temperatures will be warming this afternoon.There will be a blend of sun and clouds with highs in the low-80s today across the interior with the upper-70s along our east coast. Coastal showers are possible with 20% coverage.

BEACHES:

The high rip current risk continues today all along our entire east coast. Surf is in the 5-7' range as east-northeast swell comes into the beaches. Temperatures beach side hit in the upper-70s, water temps are near 70. Another swell increase this week will add to the risk.

THEME PARKS:

It is a great day to head to the theme parks. Highs will top out near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies. Make sure you stay hydrated and don't forget sunscreen. There is a 10% chance for a stray shower or two this afternoon.

OUTLOOK:

Thursday is a FOX 35 Storm Alert Day. Big changes are on the way to end the week as a strong front rolls through Thursday afternoon bringing the threat for severe storms. The severe weather risk will increase in advance of the front for the southeast today and then spread East into the Florida Panhandle by late tonight.

There is a threat for heavy rain, lightning, damaging winds and an isolated tornado across central Florida Thursday afternoon/ early evening.

Behind the front, expect the coolest air of the season with lows into the 40s Saturday morning through Monday morning. Highs will be in the 60s during this time.



