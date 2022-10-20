Orlando weather forecast: Coldest temperatures in months arrive in Central Florida

Today's high: 75 degrees

Tonight's low: 54 degrees

Rain: NONE

Main weather concerns: We have another round of beautiful weather today! We start the day on a chilly note. 30s in North Central Florida with frost advisories in play for FOX 51 country this morning until 9am. Mostly sunny skies will prevail with afternoon highs in the low to mid-70s across the area. Rain chances are at zero today through the at least the end of the weekend. Low tonight drop into the 40s and 50s near Orlando and the surrounding areas.

BEACHES:

Local beaches are nice today overall, just a few breezes at times. Mostly sunny skies will dominate and high temps peg will reach the lower 70s. Rip current risk remains low today and surf is around 3'.

THEME PARKS:

It is a nice day at the attractions and local theme parks on this Thursday. Sunshine will dominate with comfortable temperatures topping out in the low to mid-70s. Dry conditions all day long. Enjoy this beautiful weather and don't forget your hat and sunglasses!

OUTLOOK:

Expect sunshine and comfortable temperatures to end your work week across Central Florida. Temps will warm back into the comfy low-80s by the weekend, skies stay dry through the extended forecast.

TROPICS:

No tropical activity is expected in the next five days. Continue to check in with us at FOX 35 for more on the tropics!