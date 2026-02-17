I-95 reopens in Volusia County after deadly crash, FHP says

The Brief One person died in a crash on Interstate 95 in Volusia County on Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened around 11:27 p.m. between a car and a tractor-trailer. The driver of the car died at the scene, troopers said.



Update: I-95 has reopened.

One person is dead after a car and a tractor-trailer crashed on Interstate 95 in Volusia County late Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 11:27 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-95 near mile marker 241, FHP said in a crash report.

According to FHP, the driver of a Hyundai Sonata failed to stop for the tractor-trailer ahead of them, causing the car to crash into the back of the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the Hyundai Sonata, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene, FHP said.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 50-year-old man, was not injured and remained at the scene.

The northbound lanes are closed from mile marker 241 to mile marker 244 as crews work to clear the crash.

FHP said that the crash remains under investigation.

