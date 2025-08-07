TIMELINE: Heavy rain and storms could bring Orlando, Central Florida flooding, frequent lightning

The Brief Central Florida can expect repeated rounds of heavy afternoon rain and storms, with an 80% chance of storms peaking between 3 p.m. and 10 p.m. These storms could lead to localized flooding, gusty winds, and frequent lightning. High temperatures today will be in the low to mid 90s.



Central Florida is in for another hot and stormy afternoon this Thursday. Here’s what to expect as storms roll in — and how the weekend forecast is shaping up.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Temperatures will be hot and humid but seasonable. Plan for highs in the low and mid 90s.

High moisture levels will lead to repeated rounds of heavy rain and storms this afternoon. Chances will peak at 80%, with the highest chances taking place between the hours of 3pm-10pm.

Hour-by-hour rain forecast

Timeline:

What are the potential storm threats?

These showers and storms will dump a lot of rain over a short period of time, so flooding and flash flooding will be possible. Gusty winds and frequent, prolific lightning can be expected along with the heavy rain.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Any lingering showers and storms will gradually fade around midnight to 1am. It will remain warm and muggy overnight with lows falling into the mid and upper 70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

Looking ahead:

As we move into the weekend, high chances of heavy afternoon rain and storms will persist. An isolated strong storm or two can't be ruled out, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and frequent lightning, once again, being the main threats.

A slight reprieve from the heat also arrives this weekend, with highs around the low 90s.

Next week, a more typical pattern sets up. This means more sea-breeze-driven scattered showers and storms will be likely. With slightly lower chances of rain, temperatures will heat back up into the mid 90s by midweek.

