Orlando weather: Unseasonably hot and dry day; hotter temperatures on the way

Another unseasonably hot and dry day is in the works on Friday for Central Florida, with even hotter temperatures expected to arrive this weekend.

Here's a look at what to expect.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Afternoon highs today will reach the low 90s near the Interstate 75 corridor, the upper 80s for inland areas and near the low 80s for the beaches.

There is a high risk of rip currents at the beaches, so make sure to swim near a lifeguard stand if you plan on getting into the water.

There will be a good mix of sunshine and clouds for much of the day with a partly to mostly sunny sky.

Tonight will bring mostly clear skies overnight with temperatures falling into the middle to upper 60s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

What's next:

The weekend forecast features even hotter temperatures as highs soar into the low 90s.

By Sunday, temperatures could even make a run to the middle 90s in some spots.

We'll expect more sunshine throughout the weekend, but there are signs of relief in terms of rain chances.

Central Florida drought continues

Dig deeper:

The drought stretching across Central Florida is continuing.

On Thursday, the U.S. Drought Monitor's once-weekly update elevated parts of Central Florida to an "Extreme Drought" reading, as well as expanded the "Severe Drought" reading across other areas.

Burn bans are in place for nearly the entire region.

Looking ahead towards the middle and late parts of next week, a more active pattern and set-up looks to take hold. This means much higher chances of beneficial rain will be on the way, with multiple rounds possible.

Sunday night, there is a slim chance of a stray downpour or two. We can plan for slightly higher chances of showers and storms for Monday at 30%.

