Orlando weather: Hot and dry Tuesday in Central Florida; When will rain chances return?

The Brief Central Florida can expect another hot and dry day with temperatures soaring into the upper 80s and low 90s for this afternoon. A high-pressure system overhead will keep us dry for the next several days, with no pattern change expected until early May.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

TODAY: Another hot and dry day is in the works for us in Central Florida. Temperatures will go from the mid to upper 60s this morning, to afternoon highs in the upper 80s and low 90s for this afternoon. Skies will feature a mix of sunshine and clouds.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Partly cloudy skies continue. Low temperatures will dip down into the mid 60s pre-dawn Wednesday.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Relentless hot and dry weather continues through the end of this week and even into the weekend. A dominant area of high pressure remains overhead, keeping us rain-free for the next several days.

A break in the pattern doesn't look to arrive until early parts of May. This is when we could see the chance of multiple waves of rain. With the severity of the drought coupled with the lack of rain for the extended forecast, the risk of wildfires remains a concern.

Orlando 7-Day Weather Forecast

FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Track live when storms move across your area using the FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar below.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35