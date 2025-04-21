Orlando weather: Blazing afternoon ahead with near 90-degree temps in Central Florida

The Brief Monday starts off mild across Central Florida with morning temps in the 60s and 70s. The day turns hot and mostly dry, with highs reaching near 90 inland and low to mid-80s along the coast, under partly cloudy skies.



What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

We begin our Monday morning on a pleasant and mild note across Central Florida. Plan for temperatures in the 60s and 70s as you make your way out the door. The rest of today features a dry and hot forecast, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s to near 90-degrees.

For areas near the coast, highs will be nearing the low and middle 80s. We won't be seeing a completely clear day, as a few clouds will be overhead at times.

What will the weather look like tonight?

Dry conditions persist tonight as clouds remain overhead. Temperatures will fall into the mid 60s for Tuesday morning lows.

What will the weather look like for the rest of the week?

Looking ahead:

Relief from this hot and dry stretch across Central Florida can't come soon enough. And unfortunately, that relief won't come any time soon. In fact, highs will be a degree or two either side of the 90-degree mark over the next several days. High pressure over head will keep us dry and rain-free for all of the work week as well. With the severity of the drought coupled with the lack of rain for the extended forecast, the risk of wildfires remains a concern. Burn bans are in place for Volusia, Seminole, Lake, Orange, and Polk counties.

