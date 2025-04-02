Orlando weather: Unseasonably warm temperatures and mostly-sunny skies

The Brief The stretch of hot weather will continue today across Central Florida. Today's weather will feature unseasonably warm temperatures and mostly-sunny skies. The vast majority of the area will stay dry today, with only the areas near Interstate 75 in Marion County having a slim chance (10%) of an isolated shower or two.



Our stretch of hot weather continues today across Central Florida, as high pressure remains overhead with an almost summer-like feel to the air.

What will the weather look like today?

What To Expect:

Afternoon highs in the area will be unseasonably warm, climbing into the upper 80s and low 90s under a partly-to-mostly-sunny sky.

The vast majority of the area will stay dry today, with only the areas near Interstate 75 in Marion County having a slim chance (10%) of an isolated shower or two.

What will the weather look like tonight?

What's next:

Warm and muggy conditions will persist overnight.

Temperatures will stay above normal, with morning lows only falling into the upper 60s and low 70s.

When will the temperatures start to cool off?

Dig deeper:

Relief from the heat won't arrive for several more days.

This means hot temperatures and highs of a degree or two either side of 90, even into the weekend.

In fact, by Sunday temperatures could push into the middle 90s.

We finally begin to see breaks in the pattern looking ahead towards the early to middle parts of next week.

A cold front will move in, bringing with it increasing chances of showers and storms, along with a nice dose of more seasonable temperatures.

But mid-week, plan for highs to be closer to the low 80s.

