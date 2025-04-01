Orlando weather: 90-degree temps on Tuesday, storms possible for Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Tuesday is expected to be another hot day, with temperatures climbing to 90 degrees and the possibility of evening thunderstorms.
Here's what you can expect weather-wise for Tuesday and the remainder of the week for Orlando and the Central Florida region.
What’s the weather outlook for Tuesday?
What to expect:
It'll be a hot day with highs near 90 degrees and, by dinnertime, a few slow-moving thunderstorms will develop along the I-4 corridor and may drop over an inch of rain for some communities, along with frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.
April 1 forecast for 7 p.m.
What is the cause of the stormy weather?
These storms will pop up due to the collision of the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes. Unlike Monday, most of the rain stays west of the Atlantic coastal communities.
Timeline:
Any rain ends before 11 p.m.
Tonight, patchy fog is expected to develop, with lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.
How will the weather be for the rest of the week?
Looking ahead:
High pressure will rule our pattern with persistent heat with highs running consistently 10 degrees above normal, equating to highs near 90 degrees.
In the super-long range forecast, there are signs this pattern will weaken by the middle of next week, bringing temperatures back down into the 80s.
