Orlando Weather Forecast: Another sun-filled day on Thursday across Central Florida

Today's high: 85 degrees | Tonight's low: 62 degrees

Main weather concerns: Warm weather dominates today with clear skies. Expect highs in the mid-upper 80s and not a cloud in the sky. The UV Index remains at a high level so make sure you are using sunscreen for any outdoor activities.

BEACHES: Nice day at our east coast beaches with mostly sunny skies expected. Temperatures reach the low-80s this afternoon. Rip current risk is still in the moderate range. Stay hydrated and enjoy the beautiful weather today!



THEME PARKS: Mostly sunny skies will dominate at the attractions today. Warm temperatures will reach the mid-upper 80s. Consider a good quality sunscreen and hydration while enjoying the theme parks.



OUTLOOK: Temperatures will heat up for the remainder of the week and start of the weekend. Expect highs near 90 on Friday and Saturday.

Rain chances will rise into the 40% range over the weekend as a few showers could develop in the afternoon/evening hours. Overall, the next 7-10 days look to stay above seasonal.