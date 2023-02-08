Orlando weather: Near-perfect day before late week storms, cold front arrive in Central Florida

Today's high: 80 degrees

Tonight's low: 60 degrees

Main weather concerns:

We have a warm Wednesday ahead. Skies will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will reach the low-80s across the Orlando metro and near 76 along the east coast.

Warming temperatures continue over the next several days. Ahead of an advancing cold front late week.

BEACHES:

It is a beautiful day to head to the beach. Temperatures will reach the mid to upper-70s. Surf will reach 2-3 feet with a moderate risk for rip currents. Local winds will be out of the southeast around 5-10mph. The UV Index remains high, so don't forget to reapply sunscreen.

THEME PARKS:

A nice day at the theme parks! Highs warm to near 80 degrees with mostly sunny skies. A hat and sunglasses will be needed this afternoon and don't forget to stay hydrated.

OUTLOOK:

Warm weather returns through Friday. Expect lots of sunshine with highs in the low to mid-80.

Our next rain chance arrives with a late week front that could bring afternoon showers and storms by Friday and Saturday. Could be a few stronger storms in North Florida on Friday, there is a 1/5 'Possible' risk for damaging wind gusts. Rain chances reach 50% coverage on Saturday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Cooler weather arrives the weekend, so make sure you keep your jackets handy. Depend on the FOX 35 Storm Team as you plan the weekend ahead.