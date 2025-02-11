Orlando weather: Warm temps, possible showers ahead; Daytona race faces weather uncertainty

The Brief Orlando will see partly cloudy skies with isolated fog overnight, warming to mid-80s Wednesday and potentially reaching 90°F Thursday, with a chance of afternoon showers east of I-4. For Daytona, a cold front's timing remains uncertain, possibly causing race delays Sunday, though postponement is unlikely.



What to expect:

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy with isolated fog possible overnight into early WED morning.

Most places will be fog free. Lows in the 60s.

WEDNESDAY & THURSDAY:

Mixed sunshine and clouds with highs in the mid 80s Wednesday and upper 80s Thursday.

Possible some spots hit 90 degrees Thursday which would make it the earliest 90 degree day in a calendar year on record in the Orlando area.

A few PM pop-up showers or thunderstorms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening especially east of the I-4 corridor.

LOOKING AHEAD - AND DAYTONA:

Highs will drop to the 70s Friday with a small chance for a rain shower. Saturday temperatures rebound into the mid 80s with a partly cloudy sky and dry.

Sunday for the Daytona 500...the forecast remains tricky. What is tricky is when a cold front comes across... and how much rain is on it.

Data today is trending to the front a little later in the day...which would be good news for the race.

We just will not know specifically about that until maybe Thursday evening at the earliest.

For now... a delay to the race is possible, but a postponement appears extremely unlikely. We will hope the rain avoids the race time.