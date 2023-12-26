Orlando weather: Expect showers this Tuesday across Central Florida as disturbance moves through Florida

We've got showers on tap through lunchtime on this Tuesday as a weak disturbance pushes through Central Florida.

Drier air this afternoon will turn off the rain, but clouds are likely to hang in for most of the day making for another dreary one during this holiday period.

Friday and Saturday will be FOX 35 Weather Impact Days, as colder air and windy conditions make for a big change late-week, forcing Floridians to grab jackets and endure a few chilly days.

Winds will gust past 30 mph Friday, leading to feels-like temperatures in the 30s and 40s at night.

Once winds calm down by daybreak Sunday, we may even see frost north of Orlando with radiational cooling. The cold won't be brief, as several reinforcing shots of arctic air will push into our region through at least the first week of the New Year leading to several more risks for frost/freeze.

At the peak of the cold next week, we may even see freezing conditions across parts of the area.