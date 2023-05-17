Orlando weather: Expect another hot day across Central Florida Wednesday; when rain chances fire up

Today's high: 92 degrees | Tonight's low: 71 degrees

Main weather concerns: Expect another hot day across Central Florida on this Wednesday. Low 90s inland, drawing closer to 90 along the coast. Skies will start in a sun-filled mode but, clouds will increase by the afternoon. Rain chances fire up mainly after 2pm with the highest coverage around the I-4 corridor on out to the Atlantic beaches.

A few storms could get strong featuring heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds. Storms will clear the coast through the evening hours. Skies will clear late tonight with warm 70s expected through the overnight and into Thursday morning.

BEACHES: The beaches start great but, could end on a stormy note. Highs seaside soar into the upper 80s, plenty of sunshine for much of the day. The late afternoon and evening hours will likely bring an increase in storm coverage. Storms could produce some heavy rain and many lightning strikes, definitely something to consider! Rip current threat stands in a moderate range and surf rolls in at 2-3' as a mix of swell impacts the surf zone. Bigger swell arrives by Friday with a peak on Saturday as a new round of Northeast ground swell arrives. Could be a really fun weekend of surf locally-stay tuned on that!

THEME PARKS: It will be a hot day at the theme parks with temperatures soaring to 92 degrees with a few passing clouds. After 2 p.m. scattered storms could pop-off with coverage at 40%. Heavy rain and lightning will be likely in the stronger storms. When you hear thunder roar, head indoors.

OUTLOOK: Summer-like weather continues this week with the return of heat and daily afternoon storm chances. A FOX 35 STORM ALERT DAY is in effect for Thursday afternoon. A few strong to locally severe storms will be possible as a pocket of energy streams in overhead.

Heavy rain, lightning, strong wind gusts and possible small hail could all show face in the strongest of storms. Friday-Sunday look fairly active as well. While rain chances will be lower overall for all 3-days, daily storms will be possible featuring heavy rain and lightning. Looks like rainy season is slowly sneaking into Central Florida! Stay tuned!

