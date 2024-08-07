Orlando weather: Dangerous heat expected, storms possible in Central Florida

Central Florida is looking at dangerous heat for the balance of this week, with heat index levels exceeding 108 degrees as highs reach the mid-90s.

There is a 30% chance for a storm in Orlando, and 40% chance on the beaches. Any storms could rotate, and while there are no tornado watches in effect, the influence of Tropical Storm Debby could spawn a brief tornado.

Otherwise, we're looking at pretty typical summer weather over the next seven days, though temps will run about 3-4 degrees above normal.

Tracking the Tropics

Debby is slightly stronger, as far as packing a lower central pressure as it spins over the warm waters just off South Carolina. It'll remain a tropical storm, but juice-up with added moisture to enhance rain rates perpetuating the flooding already in progress across many parts of South Carolina.

Storm totals in some communities there could exceed 25 inches, yielding extensive if not historic flooding.

Otherwise, a tropical wave over the souhtwest has a 10% chance to develop but will not impact our area.

We've now surpassed the climatological start of the BIG ascent to the peak of the hurricane season. Tuesday marked that day, when we typically see the most activity in both storm number and intensity, as we head to the peak on Sept. 10.

In the next two weeks, we have a very likely chance of a tropical system to develop. So far, there are no apparent threats to Florida.

