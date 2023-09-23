Orlando weather: Cool temperatures, lower humidity on Saturday

Today's high: 88 degrees | Tonight's low: 68 degrees

Drier air remains in place Saturday allowing for lower humidity and some pleasant late September weather in Central Florida. Highs will warm into the mid 80s along the coast and the upper 80s inland. Rain chances may return to some degree for areas south of Orlando on Sunday, but still we are more likely to remain dry until next week.

BEACHES

Lots of sunshine with a northeast wind today along the coast. Ophelia's impacts will still be felt with surf up to 4-6 feet (higher in morning) and a high rip current risk. Conditions will improve some Sunday, but the rip current risk continues. We should remain dry this weekend with highs into the mid 80s and nothing but sunshine.

THEME PARKS

Hard to beat weather at the parks today thanks to abundant sunshine and lower humidity. Highs will still manage to warm to 88, but no worries about rain this weekend. Don't forget the sunblock!

OUTLOOK

After a brief taste of fall this weekend, summer-like conditions will return next week with tropical moisture on the rise beginning late Sunday. Daily afternoon storms will arrive Monday and continue through much of the week. Heavy downpours will be back in the forecast all across Central Florida. Highs will begin in the upper 80s early in the week, then fall into the mid 80s.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Ophelia made landfall Saturday morning and will continue to push inland across the Mid-Atlantic this weekend bringing heavy rain and wind. It will dissipate by Monday.

Coastal conditions will gradually improve this weekend in the Atlantic. Elsewhere, a tropical wave in the Central Atlantic is likely to become our next tropical depression in the next couple of days. From there, it is likely to take the name Philippe. Models indicate it will intensify, then turn north out to sea.