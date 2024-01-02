Orlando weather: Cold front to move across Central Florida, dropping temps into the 40s Tuesday night

Yet another cold front will move across the area this Tuesday. This feature will provide the area with sun-filled skies, northerly breezes and cooler temperatures.

Most locations will see highs in the lower 60s near Orlando, cooler and in the upper 50s in North Florida, mid-60s along the Space Coast.

The outdoor comfort index will head for a 7 and the UV outlook will stage in the high range.

Don't forget that sunscreen if you're out and about for any expanded period of time.

From the attractions to the beaches, all locations look great today.

Tonight, lows fall into the 30s in North Florida, closer to the mid-40s around Orlando.

Skies transition yet again Wednesday afternoon as another front approaches from the west. This front will bring showers to the area Wednesday night, decreasing quickly in coverage on Thursday morning. Cool, dry conditions will be found behind this incoming front.

Next rain chances after that appears to arrive on Saturday.

Showers and a few storms look likely during this time. As of right now, the severe risk looks low but, things can change as we draw closer to the weekend. Stay with the FOX 35 STORM TEAM for the latest details!