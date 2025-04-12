Orlando weather: Cold front, sunny skies highlight Saturday's forecast

The Brief High pressure is building in behind a cold front that brought some showers and thunderstorms last evening into overnight. Expect highs in the middle and upper 70s across the metro with temps in the lower 70s near the coast.



High pressure is building in behind a cold front that brought some showers and thunderstorms last evening into overnight.

SATURDAY FORECAST: The wind has taken over from the NW, bringing in a comfier and cooler airmass. The dry air has eaten away at the clouds too, and we'll see plenty of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures rebounded nicely this afternoon, after starting off around 5-10 degrees cooler than Friday AM.

Expect highs in the middle and upper 70s across the metro with temps in the lower 70s near the coast. With the dry air and the breeze, as well as the drought, there is an elevated fire danger today. A FIRE WEATHER WATCH has been issued for much of the metro through this evening.

Overnight, starry and comfy conditions prevail with lows back into the 40s across our NW locales. Readings dip back closer to 50 near Orlando.

SUNDAY FORECAST: Sunshine and pleasant conditions dominate as we progress into our Sunday. High pressure at the surface continues to shift east, bringing our wind back around from the north and eventually northeast.

That'll keep things seasonable with highs topping out in the upper 70s to near 80°. The breeze will also lighten up with high pressure essentially overhead. Clear conditions are on tap Sunday night with lows being cooler than normal.

LOOKING AHEAD: As the upper-level ridge of high pressure builds in, temperatures start to rise. Highs on Monday soared back above normal, topping out in the upper 80s. The same goes for Tuesday. The warmth streams in ahead of a weak cold front that looks to arrive late Tuesday.

We'll see a bit more cloud cover as a result, with maybe a sprinkle on Tuesday night. Highs on Wednesday fall back to around 80° with overnight lows sliding into the lower to middle 50s. Sunshine and low humidity hold through late week as high pressure takes over once again. The seasonably cool temps don't last either, as afternoon readings spike back close to 90° by Friday.

More radar maps from FOX 35 Storm Tracker Radar

Stay connected with FOX 35