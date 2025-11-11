Orlando weather: Record cold temperatures in Central Florida

Today begins on a cold and blustery note across Central Florida. Temperatures are in the 30s and 40s this morning with winds gusting up to 30 to 35 mph throughout today. Once we factor in these gusts, wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s until late morning.

Record-breaking cold weather

After record-breaking cold low temperatures just before sunrise, afternoon highs will break records for the cold as well. Temperatures will only reach the middle 50s this afternoon. In Orlando, today's high of 57° will be around 22 degrees below our average high of 79°. A high of 57° will also break our previous record cold high of 61° set back in 1913.

Sunshine will be plentiful, it just won't do much in the way of helping warm us up.

Tonight's forecast

Skies will remain mostly clear, allowing temperatures to turn cold once again. It won't be quite as frigid as Tuesday morning, but it won't be too far off. Plan for lows to fall into the 30s and 40s, with a low of 40° in Orlando. It won't be as blustery either, as wind gusts will be closer to 15 to 20 mph.

When will the warm weather return?

Thankfully, this cold snap won't last too long as temperatures will rebound steadily throughout the rest of this week. Wednesday's temperatures will still remain cool, with lows starting the day in the 30s and 40s before climbing into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs.

The warming trend will carry into the weekend, with gorgeous weather starting Thursday and Friday with temperatures peaking around the mid 70s and then the low 80s for Saturday and Sunday. Sunshine will be plentiful between now and then with clear skies overhead.