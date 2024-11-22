Orlando weather: The chilly temperatures have arrived

Today

Chilly temperatures have arrived, so grab a jacket before heading out this Friday morning.

Morning lows will be in the 40s and 50s, with afternoon highs only reaching the 60s.

This marks some of the coldest air since February and March.

Expect clear skies and no rain, as Florida lives up to its "Sunshine State" name. Breezy conditions will persist, with wind gusts reaching 20-30 mph.

This Weekend

Cool weather continues Saturday, with morning lows in the 40s and some areas, such as Alachua and Marion counties, dipping into the upper 30s.

Sunshine will return, but it won’t significantly warm temperatures, as highs remain in the mid-60s—about 10 degrees below average.

By Sunday, temperatures will trend slightly warmer, with highs reaching the mid-70s despite another chilly start to the day.

Looking Ahead

The dry weather pattern extends into next week, accompanied by a gradual warming trend.

Highs will return to the mid- to upper 70s by midweek, closer to seasonal norms.

Thanksgiving is forecasted to be sunny and warm, with highs climbing into the low 80s.