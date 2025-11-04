Orlando weather: Chilly start to the day, warmer weather on the way

Temperatures will be chilly to begin our Tuesday, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Central Florida. Temperatures will dramatically warm up this afternoon. Plan for highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. Orlando will see a high of 80°, which is very close to our average high for the day of 81°. Low humidity levels will keep it feeling comfortable under a mostly sunny sky.

Tonight's forecast

Temperatures won't be quite as cool overnight. Lows will dip down into the upper 50s and low to mid 60s. Skies will remain mostly clear.

Warmer weather this week before cooler temps arrive

Slim chances of rain are on the way for the rest of this week. Plan for a mostly dry and mostly sunny stretch this week. Temperatures will be steadily warming up, too. Highs will actually warm into the middle 80s by Friday and Saturday, which will be 3 to 4 degrees above normal for this time of year.

By Sunday, another disturbance will come into play swinging a cold front into the region. This will mean a more substantial chance of rain and the possibility of a few storms. A few showers could linger into Monday. Much cooler air moves in Monday and into Tuesday next week. This is where highs may only reach the 60s for some spots and lows could fall into the 40s Wednesday morning.



An important note for beach-goers this week: Tomorrow (Wednesday) is the next super moon. This will bring more king tides. This episode of high tides will be the highest of 2025. On November 6th (Thursday) the tides will be about 7 ft high causing rough surf, beach erosion and a high risk of life-threatening rip currents.