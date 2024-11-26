Expand / Collapse search

Orlando weather: Chilly morning ahead of afternoon warm-up

Published  November 26, 2024 6:45am EST
Orlando Forecast: November 26, 2024

Meteorologist Brooks Garner has the latest forecast for Thanksgiving week as temperatures continue to climb.

Today

ORLANDO, Fla. - Central Florida residents should exercise caution this morning as areas of patchy, dense fog could create hazardous driving conditions. 

Temperatures are starting off on the chilly side, so a jacket may be necessary when heading out the door.

However, the region is set for a significant warm-up by this afternoon, with highs climbing into the upper 70s to low 80s under clear skies and abundant sunshine.


 

Looking ahead

Looking ahead, a warm southerly wind will keep temperatures elevated through Thursday, with highs in the low 80s. 

A cold front is expected to arrive early Friday, bringing the potential for scattered showers and ushering in cooler weather.

By the weekend, Central Florida will see a noticeable drop in temperatures, with highs reaching only the 60s under sunny skies.