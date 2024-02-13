Orlando weather: Overnight cold front drops temps into the 60s in Central Florida

We're off to a breezy and cooler start to our Tuesday morning, courtesy of a cold front that passed through Central Florida overnight. This breeze is from the north, which is helping to usher in cooler and drier air into the region.

Temperatures will fall into the upper 50s just before sunrise, before eventually climbing back into the upper 60s for afternoon high temperatures.

A quiet and calm pattern settles in for the rest of this week.

This keeps us on the dry and generally sunny side through the end of the week. Temperatures will also be inching their way into the mid-70s by Friday.

Daytona 500 Weekend Forecast

While we are still around five days out from the Daytona 500 race, we've already issued a FOX 35 Weather Impact Day for Sunday. Regardless of whether it rains or not, it'll be cloudy and cool all day with temps in the 50s for most of the day and only briefly reaching around 60°F, warranting this Impact Day.

Hundreds of thousands will be outside for the Daytona 500. It'll be a lot colder than previous days (15°+ below normal) and anyone out on the track for an extended period will need cold weather clothes plus ways to stay dry.

Daytona does not allow umbrellas, so ponchos will also be a must because the only thing less comfortable than being cold is being wet and cold.

Even though we're still five days away, Sunday looks to feature an all-day on-and-off light rain.

It may not end until Monday. There's still a chance the rain ends before the Daytona 500 begins, but the majority of computer models keeps the rain here through Sunday night.

The FOX 35 Storm Team will continue to provide updates to the forecast as the weekend nears.