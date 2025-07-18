Orlando weather: Hottest weekend of the summer approaches, with heat index in the triple-digits

The Brief A heat advisory is in place for the majority of Central Florida from noon to 6 p.m. Highs today will soar into the mid-90s for inland areas and closer to the low-90s along the Atlantic coast. Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer will arrive this weekend.



Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer are expected to arrive this weekend in Central Florida, paired with near-dangerous heat indexes. A heat advisory is in place for the majority of Central Florida from noon to 6 p.m.

Here's a look at what to expect from the weather today, this weekend and looking forward to next week.

What will the weather look like today?

What to expect:

Today begins what will be a sweltering weekend across Central Florida.

Highs today will soar into the mid-90s for inland areas and closer to the low-90s along the Atlantic coast. A heat advisory is in place for the majority of Central Florida from noon to 6 p.m.

Once we factor in the high humidity we'll see today, feels-like temperatures will be in the range of 100°-107°+. A heat advisory is in place for some areas in Florida until 6 p.m.

Shower and storm chances will be lower today than days prior. We'll expect around a 40% chance, mainly for areas along and northwest of Interstate 4.

The timing of the rain looks to take place a little later on in the afternoon, from around 4-10 p.m.

Any leftover showers will fade overnight. We stay very warm and muggy. Plan for lows in the mid-to-upper-70s.

What will the weather look like this weekend?

What's next:

Some of the hottest temperatures of the summer will arrive this weekend.

Plan for highs in the mid-90s with high humidity leading to heat indexes near dangerous levels, around 105°-108°+.

We'll see lower chances of showers and storms for both Saturday and Sunday, with only a 30% chance of a few isolated hit-and-miss downpours and storms.

What will the weather look like next week?

Looking Ahead:

The remnants of Invest 93L look to bring more heavy rain our way into early next week.

The system has moved inland into Louisiana and will push eastward where it could loop around and swing back down into Florida. This would bring another slug of deep tropical moisture our way for the first half of next week. This means repeated rounds of heavy rainfall are growing more likely in the Sunshine State.

This could lead to additional inches of rainfall over areas in Central Florida that are already fairly water-logged. There are still some questions as to where exactly the heaviest rain will set up, so be sure to stay close to the forecast for more.

