Orlando weather: Blast of cold air to leave Floridians shivering in the 30s this weekend

Today's high: 67 degrees

Tonight's low: 39 degrees

Main weather concerns:

A cold front is sweeping across the Florida peninsula this morning. Showers and isolated storms are moving rather quickly from North to South through through 1 p.m. Pockets of heavy rain, some lightning and period breezes will all be possible during this time.

Once the rain clears this evening, temperatures will be chilly. Wake up temperatures on Saturday will be in the widespread 30s. There is a wind Chill Advisory in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday in Orange, Seminole, Volusia, Lake, Osceola and Brevard Counties. Feels-like temperatures overnight will be near 30 degrees. Bundle up and check on your outdoor pets and plants.

BEACHES:

It is a rainy start to the day. Showers, lightning strikes and northwesterly breezes are possible. Once the rain clears this afternoon, expect mixed skies and much cooler temperatures. Surf will be in the 2-foot range with a moderate rip current risk. High tide is around at 11:45 a.m.

THEME PARKS:

Not the best start to the day at the theme parks, you will need your rain gear.

Showers and isolated storms will move through the attractions until late morning/ early afternoon. After 1 p.m., skies will begin to dry with mixed skies. Temperatures turn chilly tonight, don't forget a jacket!

OUTLOOK:

Strong cold front will clear the area by Friday afternoon. Colder air and gusty Northwest winds will fill in quickly behind the front. Friday night, temps fall off, bottoming out in the 30s and 40s across the viewing area by Saturday morning.

A Wind Chill Advisory in our eastern counties remains in effect from midnight to 10 a.m. Saturday with feels-like temperatures near 30 degrees. Temps stay down all weekend with highs on Saturday only in the 50s despite full sunshine. Saturday night into Sunday morning, lows fall into the 30s.

While we don't experience a true freeze, sky conditions and temps will be just right to develop some scattered frost for areas away from the immediate coast.