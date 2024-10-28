Orlando weather: Beautiful weather supposed to continue through the week

Monday is set to be a beautiful day to kick off the week with a high of of 81 degrees.

Looking ahead:

There is a busy breeze developing off of the Atlantic which will be with us all week.

This breeze should produce times of low clouds mixed with sun and a few light showers from time to time, holding high temperatures into the low 80s.

Tracking the tropics:

In the tropics, a system may develop this week with a medium chance to come together.

The next name is, "Patty". Climate history would support the idea that if something forms, it'll veer away from Florida.

We've only had 3 land-falling hurricanes in Florida during the month of November, with the last being 2022's Nicole.

Most models do veer this future system away.

As of now, there are no spaghetti models available on this system because it doesn't exist yet.