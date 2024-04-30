This week, as May rolls in on Wednesday, there's a notable shift in the weather pattern. Temperatures are gradually climbing toward the 90s by midweek, accompanied by the first chance of afternoon and evening showers or a storm, characteristic of the approaching rainy season.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

These downpours, triggered by the convergence of the Gulf and Atlantic sea breezes, offer a preview of what's to come late-May, into early June. While the overall atmospheric humidity remains relatively low (it won't be, "muggy", but the air also won't feel completely dry), there is only a 20%-30% chance of encountering these downpours, but if you do, expect about 20 minutes of heavy rain and welcome watering of parched lawns and gardens.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Forecast

Given the recent dry spell, any rainfall would be quite beneficial for our forests, lawns, and gardens, particularly amidst heightened fire risk.

Looking ahead, next week promises even warmer temperatures as an upper-level high-pressure system settles in, potentially pushing highs into the mid to upper 90s by week's end. Some models suggest triple-digit heat by Thursday May 9th... While reaching extreme temps of 100°+ is not likely, it is an indication of rising confidence that we'll at least be firmed seated in the mid to upper 90s. Get ready! Summer is right around the corner.

Orlando 7-Day Forecast