Orlando weather: Temps to reach the 90s this week in Central Florida; rain possible

This week will mark a pattern shift, just in time for May's arrival Wednesday. We'll see a slow, but, steady rise toward 90° by midweek and the first chance for a few sea breeze-related downpours of the season.

The rainy season is defined by daily afternoon storms induced by the collision of the Gulf and Atlantic sea breeze, and we'll catch an early-season preview this week. Overall, atmospheric humidity will be too low to produce the more widespread downpours we all know so well in our summer months, but we will have a 20%-30% chance.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Orlando Hour-by-Hour Forecast

Considering how dry it's been, any rain we are lucky enough to get will be welcome for our forests, lawns and gardens. We've seen a higher fire danger thanks to the dry conditions and strong breeze, resulting in at least one brush fire this past weekend in Palm Bay.

Next week, conditions look to be even warmer, as an upper-level high-pressure system moves in, pushing highs into the mid and upper 90s by the end of next week.

Orlando 7-Day Forecast