Orlando Utilities Commission proposing 10% increase in utility rates

Orlando Utilities Commission (OUC) is looking to raise its rates by 10% as early as the summer, citing constraints on the supply chain and an increase in fuel costs.

A spokesperson for OUC confirmed that it will propose a rate increase at the April Pricing Workshop and expects to vote on that increase at its May Commission meeting. If approved, the proposed 10% rate increase would go into effect on June 1, 2022. OUC estimates people's bills would increase $5-$15 a month.

"The proposed increase is in direct response to global supply chain constraints that have resulted in significantly higher fuel expenses in a short period of time. Despite this potential increase, OUC’s rates still remain lower than that of our peers," the utility said in a statement.

OUC increased residential rates 2.3% in Jan. 1, 2022, again citing an uptick in fuel costs.

