Orlando theme parks expected to be packed on Labor Day after hitting capacity over the weekend

Both Universal Orlando Resort and Walt Disney World capped visitors over the weekend and it could happen again on Labor Day.

Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay all hit capacity both days this weekend. Disney reservations filled up too.

Mark Johnston, a marketing and ethics professor at Rollins College Graduate School of Business, clarified that "when they say they’re at capacity, it’s reduced capacity due to social distancing."

FOX 35 spoke to Annie Wilson of Universal Park News Today on Sunday about her experience at the parks this weekend. She said that “I’ve been to Universal almost every day since they reopened in June. Maybe the last three Saturdays have just been crazy. It was mild up until a couple weeks ago. It seemed like the ‘back to school’ crowd was here. Now, it’s holiday crowd."

She added that the lines for rides, food, and drinks were long.

However, while social distancing was not always possible, she said that she still felt safe, citing that "you could see the park was preparing for the crowds. They added barricades, extra lockers, more staffing all around the park. They knew it was coming."

Much of the longer crowds are attributed to new deals aimed at bringing Florida residents back to the parks.

For example, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a "Buy a Day" ticket that gives visitors unlimited visits through December 24 -- for the price of a single-day ticket.

Then, the 'Florida Resident Disney Magic Flex Ticket' at Walt Disney World offers guests a choice of 2, 3, or 4-day tickets at a discount. The more days you want, the cheaper the per-day cost. Prices start at $49 per day.

