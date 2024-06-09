Orlando teen accused of shooting, killing 50-year-old

article

A 17-year-old was arrested for a shooting in Orlando that left a 50-year-old man dead, deputies said.

Justin Copeland was charged with second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm in the death of Robert George Bowen.

The charges stem from the shooting which happened on March 21 at 3:49 a.m. on the 4000 block of Watch Hill Road.

Bowen was found with multiple stab wounds before being taken to the hospital and later dying.

Deputies have not released a motive for the shooting.