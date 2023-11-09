Orlando Technical College breaks ground for new east campus

Stream FOX 35:

Orange County Public Schools on Thursday broke ground on the new Orlando Technical College East Campus.

Superintendent Dr. Maria Vazquez was joined by district leadership and representatives from the college and construction/design team to mark the occasion.

The new OTC East Campus will be located at 11550 Lokanotosa Trail, adjacent to University High School. The college is moving from its original location at 901 W Webster Avenue, in Winter Park.

Constructed in 1974, the original school was named the Webster Adult Education Center, before becoming Winter Park Tech, and ultimately OTC East. The school has morphed over time, offering career and technical training programs.

The new, state-of-the-art, high-tech campus will be centered around information technology, network systems, cybersecurity, and digital arts programs, the district said. It will feature: