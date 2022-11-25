Orlando soccer fans gather for World Cup matchup between U.S. and England

The United States men’s national team took on the three lions of England Friday, and it was their third time facing off in world cup history.

The stakes were high— a spot in the knockout round and what could have been the Americans' best chance in years to stack up their progress on the global stage.

"It is fun seeing your team, the ups and downs it's just cool to be here," said Stella Tucker.

It’s a game many called the showdown for the future of American soccer.

People here are still happy they had a reason to come together to enjoy the game.

"It’s good! A lot of people came out and you know, enjoying the party but it sucks that it is 0-0," said Andre Sergyukov.

Fans waited two hours for an underwhelming zero to zero draw.